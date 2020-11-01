Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Solitario Zinc from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.88.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

