Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sonova has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Sonova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

