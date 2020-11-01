Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.12

Shares of Sony Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and traded as high as $25.03. Sony Financial shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 422 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84.

Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sony Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter.

Sony Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNYFY)

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance Business, Non-Life Insurance Business, and Banking Business. It offers death protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and automobile, medical, overseas travel, and fire insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

