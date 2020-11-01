Sony (NYSE:SNE) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sony from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

SNE opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. Sony has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sony by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

