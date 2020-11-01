Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

SONA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

