SpaceChain Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, Bittrex and EXX. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $2,475.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EXX, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Upbit and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

