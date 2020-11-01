Spaceswap Reaches One Day Volume of $9,370.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $129,923.41 and $9,370.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00080636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00204986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.01198413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 877,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,238 tokens. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app.

Spaceswap Token Trading

Spaceswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

