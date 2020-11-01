Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

SBPH stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 190.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of a range of cancers and inflammatory diseases using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company is developing SB 11285, a next-generation immunotherapeutic cyclic dinucleotide for the treatment of selected cancers; novel STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and novel platform to enable the targeted delivery of payload molecules.

