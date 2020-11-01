Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 133,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 782.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

