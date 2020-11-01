Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 229.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,800 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.33% of Corporación América Airports worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 1,871.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $275.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

