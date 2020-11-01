Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 10,941 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Jabil by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Jabil by 29.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jabil by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 133,726 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,076.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

