Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 2,915 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.08% of Fluor worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,734,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,144,000 after acquiring an additional 173,080 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its position in Fluor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,703,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after buying an additional 54,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 355,336 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,030,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 166,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.74. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.48). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

