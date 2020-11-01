Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 7,103 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after purchasing an additional 901,337 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 326,618 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,075,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Trimble by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 469,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRMB opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $54.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.