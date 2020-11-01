Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the September 30th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MITO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITO stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $66.72 million, a P/E ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

