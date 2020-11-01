Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.05

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $8.36. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 50,436 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities raised Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $160.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,183.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,800 over the last 90 days. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

