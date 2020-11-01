Steris (STE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Steris (NYSE:STE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Steris to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Steris to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STE stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. Steris has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $192.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.10 and a 200 day moving average of $160.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $2,632,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

