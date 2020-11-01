Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Stingray Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of Stingray Group stock opened at C$5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.10.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

