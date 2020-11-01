Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. AXA raised its stake in Strategic Education by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 64,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $83.06 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti raised Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

