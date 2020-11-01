Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.20 ($84.94).

ETR SAX opened at €62.05 ($73.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 517.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 12 month high of €78.65 ($92.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.60 and a 200-day moving average of €62.61.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Company Profile

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

