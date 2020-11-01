Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Sundance Energy stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sundance Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.85.

Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Sundance Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Sundance Energy will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sundance Energy stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Sundance Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

