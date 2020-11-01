Sunvault Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sunvault Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SVLT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the September 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of SVLT opened at $0.01 on Friday. Sunvault Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Sunvault Energy

Sunvault Energy, Inc provides renewables integration into energy production, energy delivery, and energy consumption, as well as transport services. It is involved in the development of vertical solar appliance; PolyCell, a multi-celled battery for energy storage; and All-in-One, a photovoltaic and electrochemical cell that generates and stores energy at the molecular level.

