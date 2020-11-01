Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 608,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUUIF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Superior Plus from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Superior Plus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Superior Plus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $8.85 on Friday. Superior Plus has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

