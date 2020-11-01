Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

