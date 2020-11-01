Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

