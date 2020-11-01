Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.13.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,470,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 330,894 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $22,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 353,812 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 277.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 804,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

