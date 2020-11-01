Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.33-3.46 EPS.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho raised Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $669,505.23. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,777,302 shares of company stock valued at $223,902,696. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

