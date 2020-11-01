TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is engaged in the business of fixed line voice and broadband telecommunications in the UK. The Company offers voice telephony, including line rental, calls, and added value services, such as voicemail; broadband Internet access services comprising email; and dial-up Internet access services to residential customers under the TalkTalk and AOL brand names. It also offers voice, data services, telephony systems, and mobile services, as well as information technology networking and security services to business customers under the Opal brand name. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

TKTCY opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.34.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

