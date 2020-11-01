Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTM. UBS Group cut shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Tata Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:TTM opened at $8.77 on Friday. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.28.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 5,330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 975,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 331,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tata Motors (TTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.