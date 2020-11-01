Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 633.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 136,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 205,781 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

