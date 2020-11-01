TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TDK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.73.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TDK will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

