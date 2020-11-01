Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.90.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of -16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.94. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$23.20.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.