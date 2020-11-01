Teleperformance’s (TLPFY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Teleperformance stock opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.91. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

