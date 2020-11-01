Tenneco (TEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Tenneco to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.52) by $1.37. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. Tenneco’s revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tenneco to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tenneco stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

TEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

In other news, EVP Scott Usitalo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

