Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Terrace Energy Corp (CVE:TZR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Terrace Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $946,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Terrace Energy Company Profile

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

