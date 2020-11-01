The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.625 billion to $3.700 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.The Brink’s also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 2.90-3.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered The Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Brink’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of BCO opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.32 and a beta of 1.23.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

