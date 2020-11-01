The Buckle, Inc. Stock Drops 0.2% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales rose 1.7% during the month of October. The Buckle’s stock fell by 0.2% in the first day of trading following the news.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get The Buckle alerts:

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKE opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.21. The Buckle has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.23 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Buckle by 266.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.