The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €103.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.40 ($104.00).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €90.52 ($106.49) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €90.35 and a 200-day moving average of €89.71. Safran SA has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

About Safran SA (SAF.PA)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

