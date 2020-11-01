The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 290 ($3.79).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GYM. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

GYM opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.85. The Gym Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $215.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The Gym Group plc will post 889.9999346 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) news, insider John Treharne sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £407,000 ($531,748.11). Also, insider Penny Hughes purchased 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £3,964.80 ($5,180.04). Insiders have purchased 5,297 shares of company stock valued at $809,014 over the last 90 days.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

