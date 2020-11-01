The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker comprises approximately 1.9% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of The J. M. Smucker worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM opened at $112.20 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Bank of America boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

