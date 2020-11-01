Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 11.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.58 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. Analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.