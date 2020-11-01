Total (NYSE:TOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Total (NYSE:TOT) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%.

Shares of TOT opened at $30.33 on Friday. Total has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.22%.

TOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

