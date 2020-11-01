Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $152.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.38.

NYSE TT opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average is $104.57. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,862,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Insiders sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

