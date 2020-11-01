TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta Renewables to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

