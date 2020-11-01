Transocean (RIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $412.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. 140166 downgraded Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

