Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Commerzbank lowered Trelleborg AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBABF opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Trelleborg AB has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, noise damping materials in brakes, and noise and vibration damping solutions; and bearings and bushings.

