Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Stock Rating Lowered by Commerzbank

Commerzbank lowered shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TBABF stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Trelleborg AB has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, noise damping materials in brakes, and noise and vibration damping solutions; and bearings and bushings.

