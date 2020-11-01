Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Trading Down 0.2%

Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 12,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 19,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

