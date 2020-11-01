TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives $34.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBK. ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $860.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.74.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 58.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.