TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives $34.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $860.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

