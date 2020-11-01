trivago (TRVG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect trivago to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $475.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRVG. BidaskClub cut trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.02.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

